AFCON: Ivory Coast Better Than Us – Peseiro

After his team’s defeat in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final, Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro has admitted that the Elephants of Ivory Coast were the better squad.

The hosts of the 2023 AFCON, Ivory Coast overturned a significant deficit to defeat Victor Osimhen’s Nigeria 2-1 in the final on Sunday, February 11.

As Ivory Coast won their third continental championship, striker Sebastien Haller scored an exhilarating late winner to complete one of the most amazing major tournament turnarounds.

In his post-match remarks, Eagles manager Peseiro, who led Nigeria to its first final since 2013, admitted that the hosts were better that night.

He said, “Ivory Coast were better than us today, I am sad, my team is sad, but for me, they did the maximum, each one. Sometimes you want to do something but you cannot do it.”