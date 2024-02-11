AFCON: It’ll Be A Good Final, Atalanta Boss Excited With Lookman’s Performances

Ahead of his team’s Serie A match against Genoa, Atalanta manager, Gian Piero Gasperini discussed Ademola Lookman’s performances with the Super Eagles at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) during a press conference held at the Centro Bortolotti.

Due to his involvement in the AFCON, the 2017 Fifa U20 World Cup champion with England has not been eligible for selection for the past seven games played by Atalanta since the beginning of 2024.

Lookman has outperformed every other Nigerian player at the Africa Cup of Nations, directly contributing to four goals (three goals, one assist).

Lookman has stepped up to the plate while Victor Osimhen is receiving all the spotlight.

He scored a brace against Cameroon, the game-winning goal against Angola, and an assist in the opening-day draw against Equatorial Guinea.

The Atalanta striker’s defensive contributions and hard work ethic are evident in the fact that he was the dirtiest player on the field during the team’s matches against South Africa and Cameroon.

“The defence, led by Troost-Ekong, was close to recording five straight clean sheets before giving up a goal in the 90th minute of the semifinal match.

In quotes relayed by Tuttosport, Gasperini said: “Ademola was decisive for Nigeria, it will be a really good final. Bakker?

“I have never made a distinction based on market value, Bakker must perform well, we are quite a lot in that department ”

Lookman is anticipated to start for the Super Eagles for the fourteenth time in tonight’s championship game at Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.