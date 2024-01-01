AFCON is tough; Eagles must not underrate any opponents – Ipaye

Wasiu Ipaye, a former midfielder for the Super Eagles, has voiced scepticism about Nigeria’s chances in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). In an interview with AJIBADE OLUSESAN, Ipaye highlighted areas of concern, especially the goalkeeping department of the squad and the neglect of the home-based stars.

The Super Eagles will attempt to win their fourth African Cup of Nations. Do you think they can win the tournament in Cote d’Ivoire?

The coach has named a 41-man provisional list, and he is expected to bring it down to 25 or so for the tournament. They still have a few weeks to work together. We just need to tell them not to underrate their opponents. Guinea-Bissau came here to beat us in Abuja, which showed that you can’t underrate your opponents in African football anymore. We can’t say that because we have big players playing for top European clubs, we could roll over our opponents; that can’t happen.

The coach of the team, Jose Peseiro, believes he has a team good enough to go all the way to winning the Nations Cup. Do you believe him?

We don’t have to doubt him because he believes he has the team; what I know is that other teams also believe they can win the tournament. There are strong teams in AFCON; I have played in the competition before, and I know how difficult it is. The North Africans are doing well; Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, and Cameroon are always threats; they have a pedigree in the competition. Nigeria has a rich history too; we can say they would not do well and hit the right form, like it happened in 2013. We have to keep supporting our team.

But don’t you think we have players good enough to win it?

It’s worth noting that other African teams have also done their homework. They’ve watched our tapes and studied our team in order to figure out how to stop us. If we hope to succeed at AFCON, it will depend on both the coach and the players. We need to see how determined and prepared they are for the job.

There have been questions about the capacity of Peseiro, especially after the Eagles faltered in the opening rounds of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. What is your assessment of him?

It is difficult for us ex-internationals to express our feelings about something so that we would not be quoted out of context, like what happened to Emmanuel Amuneke when he was asked about Victor Osimhen’s chances in the CAF African Footballer of the Year awards; he was quoted out of context, which caused serious discomfort for him. However, I don’t think he is a fantastic coach; he is more of an average coach. I have not seen anything spectacular that he has done; he is just collecting so many dollars doing nothing special. We have competent coaches here who can even do a better job.

There have been questions about the fact that he named a 41-man list with just three players from the league, and all of them are goalkeepers…

I think it is a sad development. I agree that we have serious problems in the goalkeeping department of the team, which could be difficult to completely fix with less than three weeks to the competition, but ignoring players from the league for other roles in the squad is a sad situation. We have done damage to the confidence and the psyche of these home-based players, and I think we should have a rethink about this. Many of us were given the chance to be homebased, and we were able to realise our dreams as international players, but this coach has no regard for our home-based players, and he has to be cautioned now because it could damage our football. Coach Clemence showed the utmost confidence in us as home-based players and changed our football and the national team. You will recall that in 1990, when he opened the camp for the Nations Cup that year and many of the foreign-based players didn’t come, he said he would go to that competition with the majority of the home-based players, and that was what he did. We suffered in our first match when Algeria beat us 5-1, but he was sure we would reach the final, and that was what happened. We have to trust these players not for their sake alone but for our league and football.

You have been an apostle of home-based coaches too, but the last time we had a consortium of Nigerian coaches involving Austin Eguavoen, Amuneke, and others, they still couldn’t qualify the team for the World Cup…

We don’t need to have a consortium of coaches; we can have a technical adviser who can be a foreigner and name one local coach as his assistant and goalkeeper’s trainer. That is all. We don’t have to pack everybody into the national team.

Osimhen was named the African Footballer of the Year, ahead of Salah and Achraf Hakimi…..

Honestly, he thoroughly deserved it. I was scared they would give it to Salah. I was surprised to see the Egyptian in the last three, and when I saw him there, I was like, they wanted to give it to him, and I am happy the truth prevailed and Osimhen won. Osimhen was incredible for Napoli after helping them win the Serie A title after more than thirty years since Diego Maradona did it for the club. It was an extraordinary achievement. I hope he can build on that, especially for the Eagles. It would be exciting to see him help the Eagles win the Nations Cup, which could make him retain it because he is a player who can win the award more than once.

Morocco and Senegal seem to have overtaken Nigeria in football; these two countries have been doing well even on the global stage. What should the NFF do to take Nigeria back to that level?

We have the problem of ego; we always feel the talent is there, and we fail to do anything other than rely on talent. In life, you have to be humble. As a country, we are not humble. Other countries are strategic with the way they have to develop their football; they plan and they are executing their plan, but we can ask ourselves. Where is our own plan? We watch as these countries you mention have continued to grow their football because they are not arrogant, they don’t rely on talent alone, and they put in place other things required to develop football. We have players in this country; let them be humble.

Many people still believe players’ commitment back in the day was better than what we are getting from players today….

When we were playing, it was just our passion for the game. We were not getting a quarter of what today’s players are earning. We cared more about our names; we had role models, and we were aspiring to be better than them.

You attended the AFCON in 1990 and even reached the final of the competition. Can you share your experience with us?

No doubt, my most memorable moment in the national team was when I gave that pass to late Rashidi Yekini to score Nigeria’s second goal in the semifinal of the Nations Cup in Algiers in 1990. It is one moment I will cherish so much. The memory of the national team is something I have to thank God for. I have to thank the late Coach Paul Hamilton for bringing me to the limelight. I was playing for First Bank FC when the national call-up came, while Hamilton was coaching the junior national team of Nigeria. I was a 1985 U-20 bronze medalist in Moscow, Russia. It was a great joy because we were not given a chance to qualify for the Junior World Cup. In the two-legged Africa qualifier, we were defeated 3-0 in Yaoundé, Cameroon, and coming back to Nigeria, we defeated them 5-1 to move into the final phase of the qualifier against Tunisia, and we defeated them to get into the World Cup. The AFCON 1990 was memorable in many ways because we lost our first match, and it was like we were written off, but coach Westerhof told us we would get to the final if we listened to him. We went to the house of the Nigerian ambassador to Algeria after we were beaten 5-1 by the host country, and the coach said he was sure he had a team good enough to get to the final. We could have won the game, but I think Alloy Agu made a mistake by leaving his line, which allowed the Algerian to score because we played very well in that final to deserve to win. The players in that competition formed the foundation for the team that won the Nations Cup in 1994. Westerhof believed in the home-based players, and he gave most of us the exposure to achieve our dreams.