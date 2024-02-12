AFCON Is Over, Its Time To Face Reality – Rudeboy

Famous Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy has urged Nigerians that it is time to face reality since the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) is over.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Super Eagles of Nigeria lost the much anticipated AFCON finals on Sunday. To the Elephants of Ivory Coast.

Reacting to Super Eagles loss, Rudeboy took to his social media page to ask how much a bag of rice costs since it’s time for all Nigerians to face the facts.

He also urged anyone planning a nude protest to let him know the location and time.

Taking to his X page, Rudeboy wrote; “Now let’s all face reality!! How much is a bag of rice?

“If you wan go protest and go n*cked me I de come watch. I need update of where and when ?”

“How much be fuel, cement and dollar again? Face reality ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️. After afcon let’s face reality ‍♂️‍♂️”

munachy2022 wrote: “7 more years 2 go if tinubu rule finish we go vote him wife”

_ola_otf said: “The reality is hitting globally don’t make it a Nigeria issue”

favourite_chi penned: “Una think say BAT na better bird?”

shes__precious__ replied: “Bag of Rice is now 70k plus‍♀️”

