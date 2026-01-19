AFCON: I’ll Replicate Morocco’s Sporting Blueprint In Plateau — Ashoms

The Plateau State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Musa Ibrahim Ashoms, has vowed to replicate the sporting excellence and developmental lessons he observed in Morocco during the just-concluded 35th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ashoms made this known on Monday while addressing journalists shortly after his return to the state via the Yakubu Gowon International Airport, Heipang, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, describing the Moroccan experience as eye-opening and instructive for Plateau’s sporting future.

The commissioner, who expressed delight over Nigeria’s outing at the continental showpiece where the Super Eagles clinched a bronze medal, said the tournament offered valuable lessons in resilience, strategy and infrastructural planning.

“I feel excited, elated and blessed. This journey has exposed us to what is possible when sports development is taken seriously. We have taken mental notes, and we will bring these lessons home to Plateau,” Ashoms said.

While drawing inspiration from Senegal’s dramatic comeback in one of the tournament’s matches, as well as Nigeria’s commendable performance despite missing out on the World Cup, the commissioner charged Plateau youths to confront challenges with courage and determination.

“When you have a challenge, face it head-on. You will come out stronger, and you may even win at the end of the day,” he advised.

Ashoms praised Morocco’s rapidly growing sports infrastructure, describing it as a model worthy of emulation.

According to him, the North African nation has deliberately invested in sports as a tool for national development and global relevance.

“If what I saw is sustained, in the next 10 years, Morocco could be unrivalled in sports. As you move from one kilometre to another, you see tennis courts, basketball courts, football pitches and other sporting facilities. The environment is clean, organised and well-maintained.”

The commissioner said beyond infrastructure, he was impressed by Morocco’s culture of self-promotion, stressing that every citizen actively markets the country and its products.

“One thing I observed is that every Moroccan advertises Morocco. In taxis or on the streets, we should do the same for Plateau. When people come to our state, ask them, ‘Have you tried Plateau potatoes before?’ We must market what we have and not allow others to demarket us,” he stressed.

Ashoms disclosed that the Plateau delegation also used the AFCON platform to promote the state, adding that many Nigerians in Morocco, including those who once lived, studied or served in Plateau, expressed pride and emotional attachment to the state.

He commended Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang for creating platforms that encourage exposure, experience-sharing and youth development, describing the governor’s vision as a major opportunity to inspire young people and reposition Plateau positively.

“Let us work together to showcase the potential and beauty of our state and make Plateau proud,” he urged.

The Commissioner, however, expressed concern that no player of Plateau origin featured in the Super Eagles squad at the tournament, describing it as a wake-up call for local athletes and stakeholders.

“It is a clarion call to our sport lovers and footballers to up their game. Plateau has the talent; what we need is commitment, discipline and the right structure. I believe the future will be better”.

The commissioner assured that his ministry would work assiduously to adapt and implement the Moroccan sporting model in Plateau, positioning the state as a hub of youth empowerment, sports excellence and positive storytelling.