AFCON: Iheanacho, Uzoho, Boniface, Dele-Bashiru Brothers Make Chelle’s 54-Man List

…Ekong, injured Aina, Awoniyi, Osimhen, others in squad

Kelechi Iheanacho, goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, striker Victor Boniface, and the Dele-Bashiru brothers (Tom and Fisayo) are among the major names that Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has included in Nigeria’s 54-man provisional squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The long list, released yesterday, also features several senior players such as Captain William Troost-Ekong, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman, and Victor Osimhen, signalling Chelle’s intention to blend experience with emerging talent ahead of the December championship.

Despite their coach at Nottingham Forest ruling them out for the rest of the year, Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi were still named in the Chelle list.

First-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali leads the goal – keeping group, while Uzoho returns after an improved run of form in Cyprus.

A major highlight of the squad is the inclusion of Paul Onuachu, whose impressive scoring form in Turkey has pushed him back into national team contention.

Chelle has equally handed opportunities to several youngsters who have been attracting attention in Europe, including Ryan Alebiosu (Blackburn Rovers), Ebenezer Akinsanmiro (Pisa SC), and Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi (OH Leuven) Five home-based players, namely Abdulrasheed Shehu, Ebenezer Harcourt, Ekeson Okorie, Chisom Orji, and Adekunle Adeleke, also made the provisional cut.

The Super Eagles will open camp in Egypt on December 10, where they will play a series of friendly matches before the start of the tournament on December 21.

Chelle is expected to prune the squad down to a final list of 28 players in the coming days.

Nigeria will compete in Group C, alongside Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda, as the team begins its journey to reclaiming the continental crown.