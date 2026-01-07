Ighalo Hails Lookman As One Of Super Eagles’ Best

Ademola Lookman is shining at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), earning praise from former Nigeria international and 2019 AFCON top scorer Odion Ighalo.

The Atalanta forward has been a standout for the Super Eagles, contributing to seven goals in the tournament, more than any other player.

Lookman has scored in every match he has played at the 2025 AFCON, a feat matched only by Morocco’s Brahim Díaz and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah.

His brilliance was on full display in Nigeria’s 4–0 thrashing of Mozambique, where he scored once, set up two goals, and earned his second Player of the Match award.

Ighalo Hails Lookman

Speaking as a SuperSport pundit, Ighalo praised Lookman for his impact since switching his international allegiance to Nigeria.

“He has been one of the best Super Eagles players for quite some time now, and he’s showing it in the game,” Ighalo remarked.

“What I like about him is that he knows how to position himself when the ball comes to his side. If he’s not on the wing to cross the ball, he’s always in the box, and he’s always close to the goal.

“When the chance comes, he always takes the chance; that’s one thing I like about him. He’s one of the best players in that team.”

While praising Lookman, Ighalo also commended Alex Iwobi for his commanding performance in midfield during Nigeria’s win over Mozambique. “Today I give it to Alex Iwobi because he engineered the midfield,” he said. Next, Lookman and the Super Eagles will focus on their quarter-final clash against Algeria’s Desert Warriors on Saturday, January 10, at Marrakesh Stadium.