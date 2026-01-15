AFCON 2025: Chelle Hints At Super Eagles Role After Defeat

Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle has acknowledged that his future with the Super Eagles remains uncertain after their semi-final loss to hosts Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Rabat on Wednesday.

The Super Eagles were eliminated from the tournament following a tense 4–2 penalty shootout defeat to Morocco.

After 120 minutes of goalless action, neither side could break the deadlock, leaving the outcome to penalties.

Nigeria will now compete for third place, taking on Egypt on Saturday, January 17.

Chelle Discusses Future With Super Eagles

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Chelle was candid about the uncertainty surrounding his future with the team.

“Now, I don’t know my future,” he admitted. “I know I am the coach of Nigeria. Maybe in two days, my president will tell me it is finished, or maybe that I have to continue. I don’t know.”

Despite the semi-final heartbreak, Chelle expressed immense pride in his squad, insisting that Nigeria had been one of the tournament’s top-performing sides.

He encouraged his players to channel their disappointment into motivation for the upcoming third-place clash against Egypt.

“I will try to analyse this game and this AFCON,” he said. “We have a last game against Egypt, and I am proud of my players but disappointed for them because, in reality, we were maybe the best team in this AFCON. So we have to go out and respond.”

Chelle stressed that any discussion about his contract should wait until after the tournament, urging his team to stay focused.

“Now is not the time to question my situation,” he added. “The AFCON is not finished. We have to focus on the last game and we have to win this game.”

With a bronze medal still up for grabs, Chelle will be aiming for a strong showing against Egypt to end Nigeria’s campaign on a high note after narrowly missing out on the final.