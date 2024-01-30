AFCON: Host Countries Confirmed For 2025/2027 Tournament

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) host nations for the upcoming two tournaments have been announced.

Morocco is set to host the 2025 tournament for the second time, having not done so since 1988.

The 2015 edition was originally slated to take place in Morocco, but an Ebola virus outbreak forced the tournament to be shifted (to Equatorial Guinea).

Morocco is still competing in the 2023 competition, and on Tuesday(Today), January 30 at 22:00 (South African time), they will play South Africa in the Round of 16.

As the defending champions, the Atlas Lions may serve as the tournament’s host in 2025.

Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda will serve as the hosts of the 36th edition of the competition in 2027.

The competition will be held by three separate nations for the first time ever with this edition.