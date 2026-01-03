AFCON Group Stage: Lookman, Chelle In CAF’s Best 11

Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman and coach Eric Chelle, were both named in the 35th Africa Cup of Nations’ Group Stage Best 11 as the organisers released the list on Friday.

Nigeria recorded three wins in three games with Lookman scoring two goals while also providing two assists in the two games he played against Tanzania and Tunisia.

The 2025 AFCON group stage in Morocco has delivered high-octane football, breathtaking skill, and defining individual performances.

Elite stars such as Mohamed El Shenawy, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mané, and Amad Diallo have all risen to the occasion, inspiring their countries and shaping the narrative ahead of the knockout rounds.

To recognize the most consistent, influential, and game-changing performers of the opening phase, the AFCON 2025 Best XI highlights the players who have left an indelible mark on the tournament so far.

For overseeing flawless group stage games, Coach Chelle was named the coach of the series with the host country, Morocco, having three players in the team.

The goalkeeper’s slot went to Mohamed El Shenawy of Egypt while Noussair Mazraoui and Yahia Attiat-Allah El Abdi of Morocco joined Axel Tuanzebe (DR Congo) and Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso) in the back four.

The midfield has Lookman, Brahim Diaz of Morocco and Carlos Baleba of Cameroon while the forward three has Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) Amad Diallo (Cote d’Ivoire) and Sadio Mané (Senegal) to complete a 4-3-3 formation for coach Chelle to manage.