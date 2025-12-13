AFCON Goal Kings: The Legends Who Ruled Africa

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has long been a stage where football legends are made, and over the decades, several players and nations have etched their names into the tournament’s rich scoring history.

From iconic individual performances to dominant team displays, the competition has produced some of Africa’s most prolific goal scorers.

At the top of the individual scoring chart is Cameroon’s great Samuel Eto’o, who remains the tournament’s all-time leading scorer with an impressive 18 goals.

Eto’o’s consistency and clinical finishing across multiple AFCON appearances helped cement his status as one of Africa’s finest forwards.

Following closely is Ivory Coast legend Laurent Pokou, who amassed 14 goals during his AFCON career. Pokou also holds a remarkable single-match record, having scored five goals in one game against Ethiopia at the 1970 tournament — a feat that remains unmatched.

READ ALSO:

Nigeria’s iconic striker Rashidi Yekini sits third on the list with 13 goals, a testament to his influence during the Super Eagles’ golden era. Egypt’s Hassan El Shazly follows with 12 goals, achieved across multiple tournament appearances in the 1960s and 1970s.

Jointly occupying the next spot with 11 goals each are Cameroon’s Patrick Mboma, Egypt’s Hossam Hassan, and Ivory Coast superstar Didier Drogba, all of whom played pivotal roles for their countries on the continental stage.

Other notable achievements include Ndaye Mulamba of the Democratic Republic of Congo, who netted nine goals in a single tournament in 1974 — the highest tally by a player in one AFCON edition. Hassan El Shazly also stands out for scoring goals across different tournament years, underlining his longevity and consistency.

On the team front, Egypt leads the charts as the highest-scoring nation in AFCON history with 175 goals, reflecting their long-standing dominance and record number of tournament appearances and titles. Ivory Coast follows with 152 goals, while Nigeria ranks third with 146 goals, highlighting their reputation as one of Africa’s most attack-minded teams.

Cameroon and Ghana complete the top five, with 142 and 138 goals respectively, further showcasing the competitive balance and rich footballing heritage across the continent.

As AFCON continues to evolve, these records stand as benchmarks for future generations, celebrating the players and nations that have defined African football through goals, glory, and unforgettable moments.