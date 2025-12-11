AFCON Glory Can’t Wipe Out Nigeria’s W’Cup Failures –Ajilore

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Femi Ajilore, has urged Nigerians to remain realistic ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, warning that even a triumphant outing in Morocco will not erase the deep disappointment of missing two consecutive World Cups.

Ajilore, who played a key role in Nigeria’s silvermedal run at the Beijing 2008 Olympics, said the emotional and sporting setback of failing to reach football’s biggest stage should not be forgotten simply because the team performs well at AFCON.

“Lifting the AFCON trophy would be a wonderful achievement, but it cannot rewrite history. Failing to qualify for two World Cups is a wound that takes time to heal,” he said.

The former international stressed that Nigeria’s football problems run far deeper than a single tournament victory. According to him, celebrating potential AFCON success must not distract the country from confronting long-standing structural weaknesses.

“Our challenges remain the same, from administration to preparation and planning,” Ajilore told sports247.ng. “An AFCON win may lift our spirits, but it does not solve the deeper issues holding our football back.”