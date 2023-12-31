New Telegraph

December 31, 2023
AFCON Gist: 2012 AFCON Winner In Zambia 27-Man List

Zambia boss, Avram Grant, on Saturday, released his final squad list for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament, taking place in a fortnight.

The Israeli trainer named a 27- man for the Chipolopolo’s adventure in Cote d’Ivoire as they return to the biggest stage of African football.

Zambia missed the last three editions of the Africa Cup of Nations. Experienced defender Stoppila Sunzu, who scored the final kick when the Chipolopolo beat Cote d’Ivoire on penalties to 2012 AFCON is included in Grant’s roster.

English-born defender Frankie Musonda, who currently plays for Scottish side Ayr United, will be making his first AFCON appearance. The Chipolopolo are in Group F alongside World Cup semi-finalists Morocco, DR Congo, and Tanzania.

