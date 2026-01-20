Former African football stars have applauded Senegal captain Sadio Mané for his leadership and composure during the heated 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between Senegal and host nation Morocco, describing his actions as crucial to preserving the image of African football.

Former Super Eagles captain and coach Sunday Oliseh, alongside Daniel Amokachi and Odion Ighalo, commended Mané for stepping in when the final threatened to descend into chaos.

Tempers flared after a VAR review led to a penalty being awarded to Morocco for a foul on Brahim Díaz, prompting several Senegal players, encouraged by coach Pape Thiaw, to walk off the pitch in protest.

The match was halted for about 15 minutes before play resumed, largely due to Mané’s intervention.

Although Díaz missed the controversial penalty and Pape Gueye later scored in extra time to hand Senegal their second AFCON title, much of the post-match discussion centred on Mané’s calming influence rather than the dramatic result.

Speaking after Mané was named Player of the Tournament, Ighalo praised the forward for restoring order.

He said Mané’s decision to lead his teammates back onto the field demonstrated true leadership and reflected why he deserves both individual honours and the captain’s armband.

Oliseh, who was on commentary duty during the final and is also a member of the International Football Association Board, echoed those sentiments while criticising Senegal’s brief protest.

He highlighted Mané’s experience and mental strength, noting that respect for officiating decisions is fundamental, regardless of the outcome.

Amokachi also lauded the former Liverpool and Bayern Munich star, describing him as an outstanding ambassador for the sport.

He said Mané’s willingness to go beyond his role as a player showed his deep understanding of football and responsibility to the game.

Former Morocco international Hassan Kachloul shared similar views, stating that Mané’s intervention prevented greater damage to both African and global football.

He noted that Mané was the lone Senegal player who took charge of the situation, personally ensuring his teammates returned to the pitch.

Mané later explained that his decision was driven by a desire to protect the sport’s image.

He said football belongs to everyone watching and walking away from such a major final over a refereeing decision would have reflected poorly on African football.

According to him, accepting defeat would have been preferable to allowing the game to end in disorder.