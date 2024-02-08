AFCON: Football Cruel To Us, We Deserve To Beat Nigeria – S’Africa Coach

South Africa’s coach, Hugo Broos, has expressed his frustration over his team’s loss against Nigeria in the semifinal of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He stated that football had been cruel to his team, and they deserved to win the game.

The Bafana Bafana team pushed Nigeria to extra time and penalties after equalizing late in the game with a Teboho Mokoena penalty. However, they ultimately lost in the penalty shootout, ending their AFCON journey.

Broos, at a press conference attended by our correspondent, expressed pride in his team’s efforts and praised their performance not only in the semifinal but also throughout the tournament.

“Football can be cruel,” reflected Broos after the match. “Despite our strong performance today, losing on penalties and missing out on the final is hard to accept.

We played exceptionally well. In the first half, we were the better team, creating the best chances. Nigeria didn’t threaten us at all.

Although they had some chances in the second half and managed to score, we fought back tactically.

“We had three clear chances just before the end of normal time. If we had converted any of those, we would be the ones going to the final. That’s football.”