The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will continue on Monday, December 22, with three exciting group-stage encounters scheduled across different venues, as several title contenders and dark horses begin their quest for continental glory.

Action gets underway at 3:00 pm when Mali take on Zambia in a crucial Group A clash. Both sides are eager to make an early statement in the tournament, with Mali relying on their physical strength and midfield quality.

At the same time, Zambia will look to secure a positive result through pace and organisation.

At 6:00 pm, attention shifts to Group B as South Africa face Angola in what promises to be a tightly contested Southern African derby.

Bafana Bafana are aiming for a strong start as they seek consistency on the continental stage, but Angola’s discipline and counter-attacking threat could pose serious challenges.

The day’s fixtures conclude at 9:00 pm with one of Africa’s most decorated teams, Egypt, taking on Zimbabwe.

The Pharaohs, seven-time AFCON champions, enter the match as favourites and will be keen to assert their dominance early. At the same time, Zimbabwe hope to defy expectations and spring a surprise under the lights.

With group positions already at stake, today’s matches are expected to play a key role in shaping the early narrative of the AFCON tournament as teams battle for momentum and qualification spots.