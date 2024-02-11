AFCON Finals: Makinde, Olopoeniyan, Ors In Cote D’Ivoire

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, along with his associate, Alhaji Adebisi Olopoeyan, are currently in Abidjan to attend the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final match between Super Eagles of Nigeria and Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire.

Governor Makinde was accompanied to the AFCON tournament by the former deputy governor, Alhaji Hazeem Gbolarunmi, Chief Bayo Lawal, Mr Peter Eledan, and other dignitaries.

The final match between Nigeria and hosts Cote d’Ivoire will take place at the Alassanne Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan, today, Sunday, 11th.

Kick-off is scheduled for 9 pm Nigerian time. Governor Makinde and his delegation were also present during the semi-final match last Wednesday, where the Eagles defeated South Africa 4-2 on penalties.