AFCON Final: You Showed Resilience, Tinubu Hails Super Eagles

Following the final clash of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) between Super Eagles of Nigeria and Elephants of Ivory Coast, President Bola Tinubu has hailed the resilience performance of Nigeria’s team despite losing the battle to the host country.

President Tinubu in a statement issued on Monday morning by Ajuri Ngelale, his Special Advisor on Media and Publicity praised the team, the coach, the crew, and the management group as a whole for their dedication, sacrifice, and hard work.

He recognised the challenges they overcame time and time again with progressively better performances to reach the finals.

The President, however, asked Nigerians to be cheerful, stressing that: “We won a great victory in the hearts of Africa and the world by our grit, rigour, and determination in the field of play.

“Let this passing event not dispirit us, but bring us together to work harder. We are a great nation bound as one by the green-white-green banner of resilience, joy, hope, duty, and untiring love.

“To those cherished Nigerian youths expressing their gifts in communities, drawing lines in the sand as they play football in their humble rectangles of play, you can be our heroes tomorrow, do not relent in your pursuit.

“My administration is here to make dreams come true,” the President Said.