AFCON Final: World Will Shake If Nigeria Win – Omah Lay

Nigerian singer, Stanley Omah Didia, better known by his stage name Omah Lay has claimed that if Super Eagles of Nigeria win the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), the entire world will tremble.

The ‘Soso’ singer made this remark during a conversation with Kurt Zouma, a West Ham defender in a video shared on the team’s social media website on Saturday.

Omah Lay said, “It [Nigeria’s run at the AFCON] is amazing. You can see how crazy the people are going and you can see how everybody is jumping around. It’s amazing to see.

READ ALSO:

“I’m hopeful that this is going to be the year for us. The world is going to shake! The world will shake.

“Live on the road doesn’t give me time to be in the football vibes as much. But I know for sure that if we win this (AFCON) it’s going to be very huge.

On Sunday, the Super Eagles will play the hosts, Cote D’Ivoire, in the championship game.