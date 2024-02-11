AFCON Final: Win This Cup For Us, Kanu Urges Super Eagles

Barely four hours to the much anticipated 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final, Nigerian football legend, Nwankwo Kanu has urged the Super Eagles to win the cup for Nigeria.

Kanu who spoke on Sunday via his verified Tiktok account also appealed to all Nigerians both home and abroad to come out and support the national team against Ivory Coast.

Kanu said: “We have to be with them and support them. All the best our dear Super Eagles, go and make us proud.

“Finish it up and win this Cup for us, God bless all of you.”

The anticipated match is scheduled to kick off by 9pm at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.