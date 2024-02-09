AFCON Final: We’ve Revenge To Take Against Nigeria – Haller

Sébastien Teddy Haller, a striker for Borussia Dortmund and Ivory Coast player has made it clear that he and his teammates plan to get revenge on Nigeria in the Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) 2023 final.

Due to a foot injury, Haller, 29, was not included in Cote D’ivoire’s group stage match against Nigeria.

The game was won by Jose Peseiro’s team by a single goal, which came from a deep penalty by William Troost-Ekong.

The hosts of AFCON 2023 have overcome the odds ever since. They overcame Senegal, the reigning AFCON Champions, on penalties to qualify despite finishing third in Group A, and they will take on the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Sunday.

After overcoming testicular cancer in January 2023, Haller’s first Bundesliga season could have ended perfectly, but Borussia Dortmund lost the title on the final matchday due to his missed penalty.

The former Frankfurt player, who scored the game-winning goal to advance Ivory Coast to the finals, won’t be taking any chances against the Super Eagles.

“We are playing the final against Nigeria. It is a great nation. It is huge. They beat us in the group stage, but we are already motivated to go and lift the trophy on Sunday in this stadium in front of the Ivorian people. We have revenge to take on Nigeria,” he said.