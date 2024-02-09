AFCON Final: Tinubu To Shun Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire Cracker, Sends Shettima As Leader Of Delegation

Contrary to the expectations of Super Eagles players, there are strong indications that President Bola Tinubu will not physically be at the stand when they take on the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire in the final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated to start at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Cote d’Ivoire, on Sunday.

The Minister of Sports, John Enoh, had promised the players that the president would support them physically in the course of the competition, and the players have been hoping Tinubu would join other African leaders at the podium during the final to cheer them up as they attempt to win the tournament for the fourth time.

However, our correspondent has reliably learnt that the President will not be in Abidjan but has approved a strong delegation that will be led by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Shettima was at the stand when the Eagles secured a 4-2 victory over South Africa in the semifinal of the tournament on Wednesday in Bouake.

He later joined the players and the officials in the dressing room to celebrate with them, during which he showered them with cash gifts.

He was joined on the trip by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, among others.

A source close to the presidency here in Cote d’Ivoire told our correspondent “The President is not coming for the final. The Vice President is returning here; he has been appointed to lead a high-power delegation that will include the Speaker of the House of Representatives and some governors.”