AFCON Final: Tinubu, 20 Govs To Watch Eagles, Elephants

…As CAF Boss Plans W’Cup With Nigerian President

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, are set to witness the thrilling showdown between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 final. The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday. Nigeria is aiming to clinch its fourth AFCON title while their opponents, Côte d’Ivoire, are equally determined to secure their third continental trophy.

The Super Eagles’ last triumph in the AFCON dates back to 2013 in South Africa, adding to the anticipation surrounding this highly anticipated final. Our correspondent has learned that an impressive delegation comprising approximately about 20 governors and members of the cabinet is also expected to be in attendance.

Meanwhile, during a press conference attended by our correspondent, the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Patrice Motsepe, confirmed President Tinubu’s attendance at the final. Additionally, he expressed his intention to engage President Tinubu in discussions regarding the possibility of Africa hosting the FIFA World Cup once again. “Nigeria must put in a bid.

The Nigerian president (Bola Tinubu) is coming to watch the final on Sunday. I will have a conversation with him about it,” stated the CAF President, underlining the importance of Nigeria’s involvement in bidding for the prestigious global football event.