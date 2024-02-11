AFCON Final: Shettima Arrives Ivory Coast

The Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, has arrived in Ivory Coast to witness the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between the Super Eagles and the Elephants of Côte d’Ivoire.

Shettima who led the Federal Government delegation to cheer the Super Eagles to victory in the heavyweight clash against the host nation arrived in Cote d’Ivoire at about 6:30 pm Nigerian time.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the Vice President will be representing President Bola Tinubu at the game in Abidjan, as confirmed in a press release issued by the Senior Special Assistant to Shettima on Media, Stanley Nkwocha.

The statement, released on Saturday, highlighted the Vice President’s role in representing President Tinubu at the semi-final showdown last week, a match that saw Nigeria triumph over South Africa.

“The Federal Government calls on all Nigerians, both at home and abroad, to unite in support of the Super Eagles, and to raise their voices in encouragement, and create a wave of national pride that propels the team to glory.”