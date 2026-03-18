AFCON Final: Senegal Rejects CAF Ruling, Heads To CAS

Senegal have rejected a ruling by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over the controversial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final, describing the decision as unfair and unacceptable.

In a statement released shortly after the verdict by CAF’s Appeals Committee, Senegal’s football authorities said they would challenge the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

According to officials, the West African nation has exhausted all internal appeal channels within CAF and has therefore decided to escalate the dispute to the global sports arbitration body.

The controversy followed a decision by CAF’s Appeals Committee, which ruled that Senegal had effectively abandoned the match in question.

However, Senegal strongly disputed the claim, insisting that the match resumed after the disruption and continued within the remaining regulation time.

Observers also pointed out that the interruption lasted less than the required 15 minutes needed to complete the match, while additional minutes — including extra time — were reportedly played, raising further questions about the basis of CAF’s ruling.

With the matter now heading to CAS, the arbitration panel is expected to examine both the procedures followed by CAF and the interpretation of events during the match.

Sports law experts say the verdict could set a significant precedent for how match interruptions and alleged abandonment cases are handled in African competitions.

The development comes amid growing scrutiny over officiating standards, match management and governance within African football, with stakeholders increasingly calling for greater transparency and consistency in decision-making.