AFCON Final: Reps Hails Super Eagles’ Performance

The Green Chamber of the National Assembly on Monday congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for clinching the silver prize at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), for the fifth time.

In a press statement issued by the House of Representatives spokesman, Akin Rotimi who represents the Ikole/Oye federal constituency, said that the lower chambers celebrate the entire players and coaching crew for their spirited display in Cote d’Ivoire.

According to him, the lawmakers are particularly delighted by the performance of the team’s captain, William Ekong for emerging ‘Man of the Competition’.

“The Super Eagles, based on their performance at the tournament, deserved victory but narrowly lost the AFCON trophy.

“Nevertheless, they have proven that Nigeria remains the giant of Africa in sport and other endeavours.

“During the tournament, Nigerians showed that we are one great nation. Nigerians are proud of you,” the Speaker said.

Rotimi added that the achievement of the Super Eagles would inspire not just the multitude of sports talents across the country, but countrymen and women in other spheres of influence to do more for their fatherland.

He said that the country has been more united by their sterling performance at the tournament, commending the Super Eagles for giving a good account of themselves during the games.