AFCON Final: Peseiro, Players Argue Over Tactics For Cote D’Ivoire

…As Eagles want 3-4-3 formation abandoned

There was a disagreement between Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro and his players during their final strategy session for the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) match against Cote d’Ivoire, New Telegraph can report.

The players expressed concerns over the coach’s 3-4-3 formation, which has been in use since their second group game and has led them to the final of the competition.

However, the players argued that the system places a lot of physical demands on them, with some of them suffering from fatigue in the game against South Africa.

They suggested that adjustments be made to the formation, but the coach insisted that they would stick with the winning pattern with some variations during the match.

He reportedly said that they did the same thing against South Africa, and it worked in their favour.

Some of the players argued that their opponents in the final may study their system and deploy specific strategies to stop them. But the coach remained confident that they could still win with the current formation.

“I want you to remember this text: ‘This style requires a lot of energy, which has taken a toll on the players’ physical health. Some players suggested making adjustments to the style.

“Others argued that our opponents in the final may have studied our style and could use specific strategies to stop us, as South Africa did.

“However, the coach insisted on sticking to the winning pattern with some variations during the match,” a source in the meeting told our correspondent.