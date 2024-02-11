AFCON Final: Peseiro Insists S’Eagles Won’t Be Intimidated Against Ivory Coast

When Nigeria plays its host, Ivory Coast in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final on Sunday evening, Super Eagles coach, José Peseiro has said his team will not be scared by the atmosphere.

On the second matchday of Group A, Ivory Coast was defeated 1-0 by the Super Eagles, and they will be looking for revenge.

The Elephants are currently aiming for their third AFCON crown, while the Super Eagles are intent on earning their fourth.

Peseiro said his team wouldn’t be scared by the hostile environment when he spoke to the media on Saturday before the decisive match.

“I think it is good. The stadium will be full, fantastic atmosphere. One final, my players, me, and all my staff prefer to play in a full stadium with a good atmosphere,” Peseiro told reporters.

“Even sometimes, they try to shout at us, not the football but it is a good atmosphere to play in the final, only need to concentrate on what must do on the pitch, our task, job, demand, commitment, sacrifice, spirit, and what we must do in each moment of the game to manage our mental balance, before the match, along the match.

“It is for our players to put effort when the people around them push for Côte d’Ivoire, you don’t feel the opposite when they push for the opponent but if you want to play, you need to play with the same enthusiasm and motivation, because you want to win this AFCON, no favorite for tomorrow but you want to win this AFCON.”