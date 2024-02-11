AFCON Final: Peseiro Drops Simon As Chukwueze Returns To Starting Lineup

Samuel Chukwueze has returned to the starting line as Coach Jose Peseiro dropped Moses Simon to the bench.

The Super Eagles gaffer made two changes to the side that defeated South Africa in the semi-final as fit-again Zaidu Sanusi takes the place of Bright Osayi Samuel.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali will be supported by a sturdy back three comprising William Troost-Ekong, Calvin Bassey and Semi Ajayi.

Alex Iwobi is to be the anchor of the Nigerian midfield, dictating the game alongside Frank ‘The Tank’ Onyeka.

Taking charge on the attacking front are Italy-based forwards, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman while Ola Aina will take charge on the other side of the wing-back.

The game will kick off at 9 pm Nigerian time.

Super Eagles Starting XI.

Stanley Bobo Nwabali

Semi Ajayi

William Troost-Ekong (C)

Calvin Bassey

Zaidu Sanusi

Ola Aina

Alex Iwobi

Frank Onyeka

Ademola Lookman

Samuel Chukwueze

Victor Osimhen