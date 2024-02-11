AFCON Final: Nigerians Waiting To Celebrate You, Uzodimma Tells S’Eagles

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has sent another goodwill message to the Super Eagles players ahead of their encounter with the Elephants of Cote D’ Ivoire, on Sunday, urging them to work extra hard to bring home the trophy as Nigerians are earnestly waiting to celebrate them for winning the 2023 AFCON cup.

Governor Uzodimma has continuously encouraged the players and their handlers since the tournament entered its critical stages to put in their best to carry the day at the end of the continental football fiesta.

The high point of Governor Uzodimma’s encouragement was the support of N200 million to the Super Eagles by the Progressive Governors’ Forum which he is the Chairman, prior to Nigeria’s semi-final match with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Nigeria beat South Africa 4-2 via penalty shootouts to qualify for the final match at the ongoing 2023 AFCON Cup chase in Côte d’Ivoire.

A statement by Oguwike Nwachuku, Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the Governor said as the chase for the trophy takes place Sunday, February 11, at the Alassane Quatara Stadium, Governor Uzodimma reiterates his earlier advice to the Super Eagles players and their handlers to make hard work and commitment their watchword and be rest assured that victory is sure.

The sports-loving Governor Uzodimma of Imo State said he entertains no fear that the Super Eagles players and their coaches are trusted and tested and that they have proved to be so since the critical stages of the tournament commenced.

Uzodimma reminded the Super Eagles players that they have a record of beating the Elephant of Côte D’Ivioire in the past, including doing so at the elimination series of the 2023 AFCON tournament in their country, hence there is nothing to be afraid of on Sunday.

The Governor added that Nigerians have been waiting earnestly for the AFCON Cup to be brought to Nigeria since 2013 when the Super Eagles last achieved that feat.