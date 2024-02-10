AFCON Final: Musa To Lift Trophy If S’Eagles Win

Super Eagles skipper, Ahmed Musa will be accorded the courtesy of lifting the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy if Nigeria wins the final on Sunday even if the winger doesn’t play a single minute of football in the tournament.

The Turkey-based star is yet to play in this competition and he is unlikely to taste action when the Eagles face the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire in the final of the tournament.

However, Coach Jose Peseiro said the 2013 winner of the tournament, Musa, will have the courtesy of lifting the title if the Eagles win.

He said although the forward is yet to taste action, he’s played an influential role in the dressing room which helped the team to reach the final of the competitions.

“Ahmed Musa is special and important to the team,” Peseiro said at his pre-match press conference.

“He is my assistant. He advises me, and he gives me the necessary support. He is committed in his role, and he can play.

“We shall wait and see tomorrow, but we want to win the AFCON for Musa to lift the trophy.”