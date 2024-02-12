AFCON Final: Mbah Congratulates Impressive Super Eagles

Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, has commended the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their good performance at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) where they lost slimy to the host nation, Cote d’Ivoire, in the first-place match, saying they made the nation proud nevertheless.

Governor Mbah gave the commendation in a statement issued on Monday morning in Enugu.

The Governor said, “Not many people gave the Super Eagles any chance going into the tournament, but they surged all the way to the final.

“The exploits of the Super Eagles underscore what we can achieve as a nation when we stand together as we have done for weeks that the tournament lasted, and it is my hope that the largely young national team builds on the successes of the tournament and that as a nation we build on the national concord and purpose displayed in the course of AFCON 2023.

“Hold your heads high, the Super Eagles, for you made us proud,” Mbah stated.