AFCON Final: Lagos Issues Health Advisory To Avert Emergencies

As Lagos residents prepare to cheer Super Eagles to victory in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final scheduled for Sunday evening, the Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Prof Akin Abayomi has advised residents to prioritise their health and well-being while enjoying football matches or doing any other intense activities.

This is contained in an advisory issued by the State Ministry of Health and signed by Prof. Abayomi.

The advisory urged citizens to know their limits. “Understand your physical limitations and consult with a healthcare professional if you have any underlying health conditions before engaging in activities that could potentially exacerbate them.

While urging residents to stay hydrated and nourished, he said, “Crowded poorly ventilated hot environments should be avoided with attention to good hydration.

“Avoid excessive alcohol consumption, and ensure you drink plenty of water and eat nutritious foods to keep your body fueled and hydrated, especially during prolonged periods of sitting and watching the game.

Abayomi said, “Take regular breaks: stand up, stretch, and move around periodically to prevent stiffness as well as promote circulation,” adding, “This can also help maintain alertness and prevent fatigue.”

In addition, the commissioner advised the people to maintain good posture, by sitting in a comfortable chair with proper back support and avoid slouching to reduce strain on the muscles and spine.

Furthermore, Abayomi said Lagos residents should practice relaxation techniques such as deep breathing or mindfulness to manage stress and emotions during intense moments in the game, saying, it could help them maintain calm and be relaxed.

While urging the residents to prepare for emergencies, Abayomi said, “Familiarise yourself with the location of medical facilities and emergency exits at the venue, and know how to access help quickly if needed.

“We also urge viewing centres to ensure that venues, where football matches are watched, have adequate medical facilities and trained personnel on hand to respond swiftly in case of emergencies. This can make a significant difference in outcomes.”