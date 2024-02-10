AFCON Final Is 50-50, Nobody Is Favourites – Peseiro

The coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro, has stated that neither Nigeria nor its hosts, Cote d’Ivoire are the favorites of the much-awaited 2023 AFCON final.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the match is set to take place on Sunday at the Allasaan Outarra Stadium in Abidjan.

The coach believes that the game is evenly matched, making it challenging to predict the outcome.

The Elephants have galvanized the home support since they scraped through to the second round of the competition as one of the best losers and Emerson Fae’s side is considered favourites by virtue of being the hosts.

However, Peseiro told a press conference on Friday that he respects the hosts and their achievements in the competition; but the Eagles are poised to win the tournament and have proved to possess the capability to achieve success.

“Winning AFCON is not easy. For Nigeria to reach the semis, we had to seize the opportunity, uncertain when the next such chance would come.

“Ivory Coast is a formidable team, but this AFCON is open for anyone to claim, and we are determined to emerge victorious.

“Praising the success of the opposition, Peseiro commended his counterpart, Fae saying, the former international has transformed the squad in less than six matches.

“He is a very good coach who has steered the team to the final since taking over. This game is a 50-50 encounter, with no clear favourites.”