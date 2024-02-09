AFCON Final: Ex-Senate President Urges S’ Eagles To Win Ivory Coast

Excited by the Super Eagles’ performance in the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), former Senate President, David Mark has challenged the Nigerian team to take home the title in Sunday’s game against the host, Ivory Coast.

As a sports enthusiast, he urged the Super Eagles to maintain their winning mentality in Ivory Coast, adding that their triumph over South Africa’s Bafana Bafana on Wednesday was a monument of pride to Nigeria.

Mark expressed happiness in a message that he released on Friday and made available to the media.

The stunning and thrilling triumph of the Super Eagles over South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.

He claimed that the statement, which stated the following, was his personal message to Super Eagles executives and players: “The match was full of suspense, twists and turns but in the end, Nigeria triumphed. This victory is hard won. We cannot take it for granted.

“We are proud of how far you have come. Coming ahead on Sunday is the most important match of all. Go for the gold and bring the trophy home.”

He expressed particular gratitude to Jose Peseiro, head coach of the Super Eagles, for his dedication and motivation of the players present, adding, “Your strategy is result-oriented.

“You have all displayed the can-do spirit of Nigerians to the whole world. Go into the final with full determination and team spirit “.

It would be recalled that Senator Mark encouraged the squad to aim for victory all the way in a goodwill message he sent them before the tournament started.