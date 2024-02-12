AFCON Final: Daniel Regha Reacts To Super Eagles Defeat

Controversial social media critic, Daniel Regha has shared his two cents on Super Eagles‘ performance against Ivory Coast in the African Court of Nations (AFCON) final.

New Telegraph had on Sunday, February 11, the Super Eagles of Nigeria were unexpectedly defeated 2-1 by the Elephants of Ivory Coast 2023 AFCON final.

Reacting to the defeat, Daniel Regha heavily criticised the Super Eagles’ performance, stating that he believed that they lacked a midfield, adding that Ivory Coast dominated and outplayed Nigeria.

He, however, said the coach lacked tactical flexibility. He also criticized the officiating referees for doing an awful job.

He said; “Ivory Coast dominated the AFCON final & outplayed Nigeria, it’s almost like the Super Eagles had no midfield (which I’ve stated repeatedly but was called names).

“Nigeria’s performance was kinda disappointing, the coach was not tactically flexible, while the players didn’t have focus. That said, the officiating referees did an awful job.”

Yankee suggested; “Nigerians let’s all visit the referee’s social media page and pray for him”

Popey noted; “Daniel you just packed all the generational curses from your lineage. Today you supported Nigeria I knew there would be a problem. Fake Nigerian, outcast from Ghana hiding in Nigeria.”

Nasr said; “This post is 10/10. You’re correct Daniel. You can’t play from defender to striker and win in the final. Atletico Madrid are the football club that plays like that and they’ve lost all the finals in the last 7 years.”

