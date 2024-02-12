AFCON Final: Charly Boy Reacts To Nigerians Defeat

Nigeria singer, Charles Oputa, professionally known as Charly Boy, has reacted to the Super Eagles‘ 2-1 loss to Ivory Coast in the just concluded 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament on Sunday.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Nigeria’s National team, Super Eagle lost to Ivory Coast in the just-ended African Cup of Nations after a head-off on Sunday evening.

The Ivorians beat Nigerians to win in the AFCON with two goals in the second half of the match.

Reacting to the Super Eagles’ loss, Charly Boy in a post via his X page, noted that although Jose Peseiro’s team made an effort against Ivory Coast, the superior team prevailed.

“The Super Eagles tried but the best team won. Oya, make we face the demons facing us,” he said.