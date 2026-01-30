AFCON Final: CAF Suspends Hakimi, Thiaw, Fines Senegal, Morocco

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has imposed heavy sanctions on Senegal, Morocco, and several players and officials following chaotic scenes during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

In a statement issued yesterday CAF said the penalties were for breaches of its Disciplinary Code, including violations of fair play, loyalty and integrity during and after the final played on January 18, 2026, at the Stade Mohammed V, Rabat.

Senegal were hit hardest, with head coach Pape Bouna Thiaw suspended for five CAF matches and fined $100,000 for unsporting conduct and bringing the game into disrepute. Players Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr were each suspended for two CAF matches for unsporting behaviour towards the referee.

CAF also fined the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football (FSF) a total of $615,000, including $300,000 for the improper conduct of supporters, another $300,000 for the unsporting behaviour of players and technical staff, and $15,000 after five players were cautioned during the match.