AFCON Final: Aina Vows Not To Stop Taking Penalties

Following his miss against South Africa on Wednesday, Super Eagles wing-back, Ola Aina has said he would love to attempt another penalty for Nigeria if given the chance.

Aina speaks ahead of Nigeria’s matchup with Ivory Coast in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final on Sunday.

Aina, a key member of Jose Peseiro’s team throughout the competition, missed his penalty kick as Nigeria defeated South Africa in the AFCON semi-final.

READ ALSO:

In an interview with Oluwashina Okedeji of Planet Sports Football Africa, Aina said: “Football is a roller coaster. I could put my money on it, I could put my house on it, I could put everything on it that I would’ve scored my penalty [against South Africa].

“Normally I back myself because I am very good at them. Someone had to miss unfortunately and it was me.

“The boys and Nwabali saved me and saved all of us and I am just grateful for that. You look forward and if it comes to it again [against Ivory Coast] I will be taking another one, but that is just me.”