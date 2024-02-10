AFCON Final: Adepoju Urges S’Eagles To Play To Best Of Their Abilities

Former Nigerian International, Mutiu Adepoju has urged the Super Eagles to perform to the best of their abilities in order to defeat the host country, Cote D’Ivoire, and win the 2023 Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) trophy.

Adepoju made this call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

According to him, Super Eagles as a team have the necessary skills to dominate the host country.

SATURDAY NEW TELEGRAPH reports that the Eagles will take against the Elephant of Cote d’Ivoire on Sunday at Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.

He acknowledged that playing the host country would not be a simple challenge, but he still wanted the Eagles to give it their all.

He said: “Although it not going to be easy playing against the host nation, and they have come a long way to get to the finals.

” The team needs more dedication, I believe with the defensive style they will definitely win in the finals.

“I believe the team will definitely want to play hard in front of their fans to bring the trophy to Nigeria.”