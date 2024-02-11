AFCON Final: Abidjan Buzzing With Excitement Ahead Of Eagles, Elephants Clash

…Nigerian fans talk tough

Abidjan, a lively coastal city in Cote d’Ivoire, is currently buzzing with excitement as it prepares to host the much-anticipated final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire.

With the coveted title at stake, the city is alive with an electric atmosphere as the nation gets caught up in football fever.

It has been one month of the festival of football that has been characterised by magic moments on and off the pitch and as the excitement is reaching its crescendo today with a faceoff between two supergiants on the continent, football fans here are hoping to witness a fitting end to the spectacle.

From Plateau to Cocody, Treichville, Adjame, Koumassi, Marcory, Yopougon, Abobo, and other major areas of the city, the prevailing atmosphere depicts an admixture of excitement, apprehension, and anticipation.

“The streets of Abidjan are alive with the vibrant colours of the Ivoirian flags and jerseys as supporters rally behind their beloved team.

However, there is a large community of Nigerians based in Abidjan but the city has also witnessed a large influx of people from the West African country who have thronged the city to support the Super Eagles.

“The Eagles last won the title about 11 years ago and amidst the buzz and excitement, there is a prevailing sense of anticipation and optimism among Nigerians that the Super Eagles will emerge victorious in the final clash today.

One of these Nigerians is Emmanuel Idoko, an engineer who temporarily suspended a project and flew into Abidjan to support the Eagles for the final.

“It was quite challenging to secure a flight ticket to Abidjan due to the high demand, but I was willing to pay an exorbitant price just to be able to make it here.

“The Eagles have surprised us, and I am excited to witness them lift the trophy. I am an engineer with an ongoing project which I had to suspend to be here now, but there is no sacrifice too big to make for your country.

“I am hoping to see Nigeria win on Sunday.”(today),” he told our correspondent at the BnB Hotels and Resorts where he lodged.

“I spent around N1.7 million on a flight ticket to be here,” said Idris Ibrahim, another Nigerian who spoke to our correspondent.

“This is a historic moment for all of us, and I wanted to be a part of it. I am not under any pressure nor feel any tension because I believe my Eagles will beat Cote d’Ivoire. We are rooting for them, praying for them, and I am sure they will go out there to win this cup.”

Abidjan is a beautiful city, and its people are equally amazing. However, at this moment, nothing seems to matter more to them than seeing their national football team, the Elephants, win the AFCON title.

“The final match is the topic of conversation everywhere, from hotels to restaurants, markets, banking halls, barber shops, and all other places.

Our correspondent visited the Pullman Hotel camp of the Super Eagles on Saturday night and observed that the players were in a relaxed mood, exuding confidence and optimism ahead of the crucial match.

“The team maintains a composed and focused demeanour, and the players have a palpable sense of determination to deliver a stellar performance on the pitch. After dinner, a few of them came down to the lobby, and you could see on their faces that there was no tension.

With unwavering faith in their team’s abilities, fans eagerly count the hours until kickoff, hoping for a thrilling and decisive encounter that will culminate in a triumphant victory for the Super Eagles.

As the city of Abidjan brims with excitement and anticipation, all eyes are eagerly fixed on the Alassane Ouattara Stadium, where history will be made, and footballing glory will be decided.

“With emotions running high and the stage set for an epic battle, football fans across Africa are poised to witness a spectacle of skill, determination, and passion as Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire vie for continental supremacy in what promises to be an unforgettable AFCON final.