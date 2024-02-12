AFCON Final: Abbas Hails Super Eagles After Loss

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has hailed the Super Eagles despite losing to Cote d’Ivoire in the final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Abbas handed down the commendation on Monday in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Abdullahi Musa Krishi.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Nigeria, on Sunday night, lost to the host nation, Cote d’Ivoire, by two goals to one in the final of a continental male football competition.

Speaker Abbas hailed the Nigerian male national team for uniting Nigerians across religious, ethnic and political lines, noting that the country has been more united by their sterling performance at the tournament.

He noted that the Super Eagles gave a good account of themselves during the tournament.

“The Super Eagles, based on their performance at the tournament, deserved victory but narrowly lost the AFCON trophy. Nevertheless, they have proven that Nigeria remains the giant of Africa in sports and other endeavours.

During the tournament, Nigerians showed that we are one great nation. Nigerians are proud of you,” the Speaker told the Super Eagles at the end of the game.

Speaker Abbas added that the Super Eagles should expect a rousing welcome to their country after the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, stressing that the House under his leadership will continue to support programmes and policies that promote sports and youth development.