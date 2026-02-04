AFCON Fatigue Affecting Bassey At Fulham –Ikpeba

Former Super Eagles forward, Victor Ikpeba, has offered insight into why Fulham manager Marco Silva left Calvin Bassey on the bench against Manchester United, suggesting fatigue may have influenced the decision.

Bassey, who had been a regular starter for Fulham, has yet to start a Premier League match since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The former Ajax defender was introduced late in Fulham’s 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford on Sunday, coming on in the 86th minute to replace Jorge Cuenca as the Cottagers looked to stay solid and push for a late comeback.

Speaking on Bassey’s absence from the first team, Ikpeba said the congested fixture schedule could have influenced Silva’s call. He stressed that the physical demands of modern football make squad rotation unavoidable, noting that players sometimes need rest to cope with the intensity of successive matches.

“Maybe fatigue, I don’t know. Maybe he had some issues. It happens sometimes. These players are not machines,” Ikpeba said on SuperSport’s Monday Night Football, monitored by allnigeriasoccer.com.