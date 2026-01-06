AFCON: Egypt Scrape Past Benin In Tough Duel

Egypt booked their place in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals after beating Benin 3-1 after extra time in their last-16 clash yesterday.

Marwan Atteya and Yasser Ibrahim scored their first international goals, while Mohamed Salah netted his 10th Africa Cup of Nations goal to seal the win. Atteya opened the scoring in the 69th minute before substitute striker Jodel Dossou levelled for Benin in the 83rd minute to force extra time.

The midfielder then turned provider in the 97th minute, delivering a cross that was headed home by defender Yasser Ibrahim to restore Egypt’s lead. Salah added a last-gasp third in the second half of extra time to confirm the victory.

In contrast to the groupstage match against Angola, when the Pharaohs fielded a second-string side, Egypt started with their regular line-up, with winger Ibrahim Adel replacing Ahmed “Zizo” Sayed.

Egypt signaled their attacking intent early when Salah released Omar Marmoush, whose one-on-one effort was denied by Benin goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou in the seventh minute.

Marmoush went close again in the 20th minute after following up a rebound from the keeper, but a Benin defender cleared the danger.