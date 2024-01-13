AFCON: Eagles’ success on the shoulders of Osimhen

The Africa Cup of Nations is the number one football tournament on the continent and, almost always, Nigeria comes up as one of the favourites to win in every edition. The 2023 edition expected to take place last year starts January 13th and so much is at stake for all the countries in various ways. According to the AFCON computer predictions, Senegal and Morocco are the top two teams expected to emerge in the final of the tournament but it is also clear that in an event like this, surprises could come up as some minnows might eventually wear the garment of top teams in the competition.

As the defending champions, Senegal are the top team with Sadio Mane as the main man in the team. The consistency of the team and cohesion are the strong points going well for them. The 2023 competition holding in 2024 opens today with Cote d’Ivoire taking on Guinea Bissau. The host team in this tournament are clear favourites because even if the event is anywhere, they cannot be out of the favourites’ list. Nigeria has Equatorial Guinea to contend with on January 14 and this match is very crucial for the team. The three points must be won because the next game slated for January 18 will be against the hosts, Elephants of Cote d’ Ivoire.

The hosts are the ultimate favourites because of the preparations, focus and the fans expected to be behind the team in all games. To be on the safe side, the Eagles must go all out for the two other games and work hard to avoid a defeat against the host team. There is need to stress the importance of team work at this point. The players must be ready to work for one another just as there must be a deliberate effort to ensure good passes get to the attackers as the defenders stay strong. Eagles manager, Jose Peseiro, must come up with a plan to maximize the potential of the players with a view to getting the best results for the team and the country.

The creative unit in the middle is suspect because there is a limited number of players and Alex Iwobi is the only player trusted to perform well for the team, but he cannot attack and defend at the same time. Sadly, Kelechi Iheanacho, expected to boost the attack, is not 100 percent fit and will only join the bunch later in the group phase. Victor Boniface, who is doing well in the Bundesliga, also picked up an injury just six days to the competition and has been ruled out of AFCON. The attack of the Eagles has been depleted just as Umar Sadiq has been ruled out due to an injury.

African Footballer of the Year 2023, Victor Osimhen, is the main man for Nigeria. While some people also add the Super Eagles into the mix of teams likely to win the competition, Osimhen is another factor for the country’s national team. The coach should work hard on the defence such that there will be little or no issues about goalkeeping which has been identified as one of the problems of the team. Osimhen is good all round. He is a fighter, a goal getter and also a solid attacker. He is the only player that can be singled out as world class in the team. No doubt, with good support in the middle, the Super Eagles will be very solid and almost unstoppable.

But events in the past games showed that the players on the flanks – Moses Simon and Ademola Lookman – are always looking for goals from their positions rather than helping the strikes to score. Osimhen is a big threat to any team and if the Super Eagles play to boost his potential, it will be a blessing for Nigeria. He is also a very strong player that fights for the ball and he is eager to prove that his recent award was no fluke. Nigeria’s destiny rests largely on Osimhen if the team can help him to deliver the goals for the Eagles. And so the fortunes of Nigeria at the AFCON rest on the shoulders of Osimhen.

The striker is ready to bear this burden but he cannot do everything. The onus is on the Peseiro-led technical team to get the players that will pro- vide the assists not only for Osimhen but for other players. The Eagles have what it takes to win the AFCON but other teams are equally equipped well to excel. The second round exit of Nigeria at the last competition is enough to motivate the players to do more this time.