AFCON: Eagles Lost the Final to Fatigue –Amuneke

A former international and former national coach, Emmanuel Amuneke, spoke to ADEKUNLE SALAMI on issues at the just concluded Africa Nations Cup final. Excerpts:

What do you think was responsible for the lack-lustre display of Super Eagles in the AFCON final match against Cote d’Ivoire which Nigeria lost 2-1?

The defeat could be traced to various factors technically and otherwise but I am also certain that the major reason was fatigue. Definitely fatigue. When you look at the players on match day, they were tired and that gave the opportunity for the Ivorians to dominate the game the way they did. Most of the players played throughout the tournament and they have been consistent. We really have o look at the weight of the competition, the fatigue and also the weight of playing in the final. Again, it was against the host team, it was not easy but overall, they tried. A whole lot of factors were involved in the inability of the team to execute their plan. I think probably it was basically fatigue issue.

What could Nigeria have done differently?

I think we gave away our ability to control the game. We allowed the Ivorians from the beginning of the game to control the game and have ball possession. When a team is in control of ball possession they deter- mine how the game flows and how they want to play and that results to the opponent trying to recover the ball and it will be difficult for you to play. When you are not in possession of the ball you don’t have the ability to attack and you spend most of the time defending and I think that is one of the factors that determined the out- come of the final.

Where are your views on Ekong as MVP

Ekong was been able to distinguish himself and also was able to guide this team to the final. He has shown the quality of the leader he is. He has shown that he is very important in the defensive line and I think you need this kind of players to be in your team, you need this kind of leadership in your team. We must congratulate him for what he has done and also being the man of the tournament I think it’s a very big plus and reward for his dedication, commitment and hard work to the team in this tournament. We say congratulations to him, it is a well-deserved award. Unfortunately, he could not crown it by winning the AFCON trophy for the second time but he has done so well by guiding Nigeria to the final.