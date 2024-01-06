AFCON: Eagles’ Chances In Cote D’Ivoire Slim –Peter Nieketien

Former international, Peter Nieketien, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA says the current selection process for players into the national team is full of sentiments. Excerpts:

Super Eagles would be participating at the next AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire, what do you think are the chances of Nigeria in the competition?

The chances of the team achieving anything there is very low because I am not sure the coach can select the right players.

I have always said that the national team is nobody’s birth right, but that is what we have been seeing in recent selections, some people are so sure of making the team no matter what they are playing either at club level or with the national team.

If we have the best players, then Nigeria can win the Nations Cup. However, we have been using sentiments that is where we have been having problems affecting the team at the moment.

What are the things lacking in the team?

Team unity is lacking as everyone want to play individual football together as a team.Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze have names.

If Osimhen is in a position to score and you don’t give him the ball that is was ed opportunity. If we get opportunities and we don’t score, how do we win games?

If the team can play collectively as one force, definitely with all the talents we have we can win the Nations Cup.

My fear is how the current coaches will make this players play as a unit? We watch them every week and they do well in their clubs but by the time they come to the national team, they don’t even give 50 percent of what they are giving to the clubs.

At the end of the day, I am a disciple of those who believe that we can get home-based players that can fit into the national team.

I was listening to Peseiro and initially there were encouragements and the players were invited at one time or another, but if they are invited and not given the chance to play how will he assess them and know if they can play or not. They need opportunities to show themselves.

That is why home-based players are always relegated. For me, I know that we can get one or two that will fit into the national team.

Just one player from the home front made the final 25-man list and he is a goalkeeper, what do you make of this?

I am just surprised because we have some good midfielders and defenders back home in Nigeria, so I don’t see why they can’t be invited to the team in the first instance.

Our major problem is that we are conceding goals and not scoring. Look at the goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, has been below par and some people are saying that he is having personal problem, for me, the Super Eagles doesn’t belong to some individuals, It’s not anybody’s birthright.

There is sentiment in the selection of the players initially announced and also the final 25 players.

The currently camped in Dubai, what do you think of that putting into consideration that we are returning to Africa for the AFCON?

In as much as the camping of the players are concerned, it is an agreement between the NFF and the coach, Peseiro. In a different scenario it would be advisable to camp within Africa because we are playing here. But if he says because of the foreign-based players and he wants them to be somewhere comfortable, then that’s good.

However, when they come here to an uncomfortable environment what will happen? That is the point. We need to pray that the players play together as a United force and if we have scoring opportunities let’s utilise it.

Anybody that gives scoring pass is also a scorer so let’s not think that only the strikers can score. I would have appealed for them into the case of the central defender that had issues with NFF or was it the coach, he is one of the best. Even now.

If we have a player that is in form and we are not inviting him because he is having issues with the national team then we will continue to struggle.

Victor Osimhen recently won the African Footballer of the Year award, do you see him as the X factor for Super Eagles in Cote d’Ivoire?

All eyes will be on him. I want to say that Osimhen is always a team player and he shouldn’t relent or start complaining. If he complains too much then he will lose con- centration. Alone he cannot do it but he can do something with the team. L

et him come out and carry the team collectively as a team player. I’ve seen him play 110 percent for his team Napoli and also the Nigerian national team. He gets angry when we have oppor- tunities and we are not scoring. If we play collectively as a team, he will do better for us.

Would you say the Nigeria Premier Football League is getting better or not, compared to when you played?

It can never be compared to when we were playing. Before the match started during my time everywhere would be filled up.

Now, you can leave your house by 4pm and you will get a place to seat when you get to the stadium. I won’t say it’s because of foreign leagues because the foreign league was there during our time too. But it’s commitment and the talent then cannot be compared with what we have now. Majority of us played most of our lives here before going out to play.

We were matured in the game before we went out. Someone that has not played for his local government is aspiring to go out and play professional football. Most people are not interested in Nigerian football but they want to watch the foreign leagues.

And what do you think will make the league better?

If the league must get better, then the referees must do the right thing. If the referee is biased it will affect the game. We need to work on the league management being strict with the referee and clubs.

They should make sure that teams don’t owe coaches and players their salaries. I am being owed for five years after working. During my time, I was taking care of my players and it’s not supposed to be my responsibility.

If the players don’t have their salaries, bonus, and they can’t feed well, how will they perform? If all these things are put into place, I am very confident the Nigerian league will grow.

A former international, Etim Esin, mentioned a case of gay in the national team. What’s your take on this?

Inasmuch as he has said that from his personal experience, I cannot delve into what I’ve not seen or experienced. We heard about such in the female national team, we are aware that such happen there but not really the men’s team.

The female national team used to stay close to us during our time and there used to be suspicions of lesbianism and at the end of the day, if it’s not affecting their performance then I can’t say anything.

Because of our African culture, it shouldn’t be allowed because at the end of the day, if it goes round and some of the players are not happy about it, it will affect the performance of the others. If one gay is trying to woo another, an attacker and midfielder that is in scoring position she may not want to release the ball.

That is my concern. If anybody has experience it, such person can come out and talk about it, but I didn’t experience it. It’s for those that are in authority to look into it.

What are you into at the moment?

I am currently a coach and Chairman of Ajeromi-Ifelodun Football Association and also the Technical Director of sports for the same local government.

Recently you are at the final of the Seyi Akinwunmi Charity Foundation Football tournament, what is your take about it?

It has been like that from the first edition and we pray that God will continue to give him good health and mind and body because the programmes are always memorable.

Working on the kids from small has done a lot. We have been proud of him from the beginning and we trust him and that’s why we are always there for him anytime.

The final took place at the Maracana Stadium, Ajegunle, and so many stars came out for the event, what would you say are the future of the kids from the area?

It has not been easy but we want to appreciate and thank our mayor, Honorable Fatai Ayoola for giving us the opportunity to have all these facilities. The Maracana stadium is not the only football facility we have. We have others. We just commissioned the five aside pitch and the basketball court.

One of our goals is to take the kids off the street and bring back the lost glory of Ajegunle. From the first time I came here I said I was going to give back to the community because they gave me the opportunity to be everything I am now.

We started a long-term plan which we started catching the kids from the streets in primary school and also, we planned tournaments for the secondary school students. Those programmes are becoming beneficial. We also invest in the adults’ plan as well.

The girls’ tournament that was held in Lagos was organised by Ajegunle. We are not relaxing and we are trying to make sure our names come back to the map.