AFCON Draw: Mikel, Drogba, Mane, Hakimi Named ‘Star-Studded’ Assistants

Former Super Eagles captain and professional footballer, John Mikel Obi, is one of the previous and current players asked to serve as assistants for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final draw in Cote d’Ivoire.

The final draws will occur on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 19:00 local time (19:00 GMT, 22:00 Cairo/East Africa time, and 21:00 CAT).

The draw ceremony will be broadcast live on CAF’s YouTube site and its international television partners.

Didier Drogba, a former colleague of Mikel Obi’s at Chelsea, Senegalese superstar, Sadio Mane, and Moroccan defender, Achraf Hakimi will also be present at the event.

READ ALS

Recall that Obi and Nigeria won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations. The former midfielder won three bronze medals with the Super Eagles at the AFCON.

Global music icon Akon will preside over the draw event, which will take place at the brand-new Parc des Expositions in Abidjan.

The highly anticipated final draw, which will officially kick off what is shaping up to be the best AFCON ever, will be held in front of delegations and coaches from each of the 24 participating countries, as well as CAF legends, members of the international media, CAF commercial partners, showbiz personalities, and African leaders.