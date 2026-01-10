AFCON: Desabre Accepts Responsibility For DR Congo’s Ouster

Head coach of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) Sébastien Desabre has taken full responsibility for his side’s exit from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Leopards fell 1-0 to Algeria in their round of 16 clash at the Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat on Tuesday courtesy of an extra-time screamer from substitute Adil Boulbina in the 119th minute.

“My share of responsibility is total,” said Desabre, speaking after the loss.

“When we lose, it’s the coach who loses; when we win, it’s the players who win. We have to analyze, not be afraid, look at what happened. It came down to details, and that wasn’t enough to win. The coach must take responsibility, and I fully accept mine.”

Although one coach has already been sacked over a round of 16 exit from the 2025 AFCON, it is unlikely that Desabre’s job is in jeopardy despite a disappointing campaign.

The Leopards finished fourth in the last edition, but despite falling short in Morocco, Desabre has shown his pedigree in other competitions.

The French manager led the Leopards to win the 2025 FIFA World Cup African play-offs, beating Nigeria on penalties in the final to secure a spot at the FIFA International Play-offs in March, with a spot at the prestigious tournament on the line.

Despite the heartache of losing at the death, Desabre is now turning his attention to the task at hand. “We are obviously disappointed with how the match unfolded.

Naturally, given the minute we conceded the decisive goal, the disappointment is even greater. The players gave everything on the pitch, they fought until the very end, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough,” he said.

“We are disappointed because we had chances to score and we didn’t take them. We need to analyze what worked and what didn’t, and focus on the objective that awaits us in March.”