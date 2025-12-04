AFCON Danger Ahead If You Take Orders On Team Selection, Oliseh Tells Chelle

…says coach should name Ndidi as new captain

Former Super Eagles captain and coach, Sunday Oliseh, has warned national team manager, Eric Chelle, not to allow anyone to influence his decisions as he prepares for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, saying allowing that could lead to his failure at the tournament.

Speaking on his global football insight show, Oliseh said Chelle must be “stubborn” and firm in his beliefs if he wants to succeed with the Eagles.

According to him, outside interference has always been a problem in Nigerian football, and Chelle must resist it. Oliseh, who won AFCON 1994 with Nigeria, noted that Chelle must be the one to decide who starts and who sits on the bench because the responsibility rests on him.

“The first thing the manager has to do is to grow stubborn,” Oliseh said. “Because it is no secret that people from outside will try to influence who plays and who doesn’t.

He has to stand his ground and show personality.” He also said the team needs strong leadership on and off the pitch, adding that Wilfred Ndidi already enjoys that respect, although he is not insisting on who should wear the armband.

“At the moment, I don’t think anyone doubts the respect the team has for Ndidi, and he’s a player who plays every game. Whoever will be the captain has to invoke what people call the Oliseh-Keshi leadership.

They shouldn’t wait for the NFF before they start calling players to come to camp. You, as a captain, like I used to do, should call the players privately and tell their teammates to arrive on time so they can begin preparations,” he said.